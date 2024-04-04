Helen Castleman Taylor, affectionately known as Chrissy by her loved ones, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2024, in Dothan, Alabama. Born on March 13, 1977, in Fairfax, Virginia, Chrissy was a beacon of light and love to all who knew her. Her life was a testament to her passionate and loving spirit, as well as her dedication to making a difference in the lives of others.

Chrissy was a proud graduate of Fairfax High School in 1995 and went on to pursue her passion for understanding the human mind by studying psychology at Radford University, where she graduated in 2000. Her commitment to education continued as she earned her degree in special education from UNC Greensboro in 2009, followed by a Master’s Degree from Auburn University in 2019. Chrissy’s educational journey was not just for her own growth but was a foundation for her mission to empower and uplift others through learning.

On August 31, 2002, Chrissy married the love of her life, Jeffrey Taylor, and together they began their journey in High Point, North Carolina. Chrissy’s vocation as a special education teacher blossomed in the Randolph County School system, where she poured her heart and soul into her work. Her passion for teaching was evident in her later years when she moved to Dothan and continued to inspire young minds at Slingluff Elementary and Dothan City Early Education Center. Chrissy’s love for her coworkers and students was evident in every lesson she taught and every life she touched.

Chrissy was a woman of many loves, including her cherished family. She is survived by her devoted husband, Jeffrey Taylor; her beloved mother, Kathryn Castleman; her treasured children, Zachary and Grace Taylor; her caring brother, Doug Castleman (Jennifer); her loving sister, Laura Jones (Preston); and her adored nieces and nephews, Ethan, Owen, Olivia, Haylee, and Wyatt. Chrissy was preceded in death by her father, Larry Castleman, whose memory she held close to her heart.

Her interests extended beyond the classroom to her love for animals and the joy they brought into her life. Those who knew Chrissy described her as passionate, intelligent, and loving. She approached every challenge with grace and every success with humility. Her intelligence was matched only by her empathy, and her passion was visible in her unwavering commitment to her family, her students, and her community.

Chrissy’s legacy is one of profound impact and enduring love. Her dedication to education and her family’s growth and happiness will be remembered by all who had the privilege of experiencing her radiant presence. As we bid farewell to Chrissy, we celebrate the remarkable life she led and the countless hearts she touched.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:00 pm on Friday, April 5, 2024 at Sunset Funeral Home with Reverend Bob Sanders officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made the charity of your choice.

