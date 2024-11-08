High school football scores
Abingdon 49, Lee High 7
Alleghany 48, Floyd County 13
Altavista 73, Chatham 18
Appomattox 45, Dan River 10
Bath County 49, Narrows 12
Battlefield 29, Patriot 7
Bayside 28, Tallwood 7
Briar Woods 27, Independence 13
Broadway 56, Harrisonburg 0
Caroline 35, James Monroe 14
Chantilly 35, Oakton 7
Clarke County 49, Madison County 35
Craig County 36, Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 14
Deep Creek 28, Lakeland (VA) 7
Dinwiddie 45, Matoaca 39
Eastern View 23, Courtland 21
Eastside 51, Castlewood 0
Fairfax 50, Alexandria City 39
Fort Defiance 13, Buffalo Gap 10
Frank Cox 16, Kempsville 14
GW-Danville 48, Tunstall 6
Gainesville 61, Unity Reed 0
Giles 31, Fort Chiswell 0
Glen Allen 55, Mills Godwin 0
Glenvar 48, Carroll County 0
Grafton 16, York 0
Graham 56, Richlands 10
Grayson County 47, Galax 3
Green Run 35, Ocean Lakes 10
Gretna 56, William Campbell 0
Grundy 58, Central – Wise 24
Halifax County 40, Martinsville 20
Henrico 35, Atlee 21
Heritage (Lynchburg) 10, Brookville 7
Highland Springs 42, Hanover 14
Holston 21, Chilhowie 14
Honaker 48, Rural Retreat 33
Indian River 31, Grassfield 13
James Madison 41, Centreville 0
James Wood 43, Millbrook 27
Kettle Run 47, Brentsville 13
King George 35, Chancellor 0
King’s Fork High School 47, Hickory 16
Landstown 21, Kellam 12
Langley 38, McLean 0
Liberty Christian 50, Jefferson Forest 6
Lord Botetourt 42, Franklin County 7
Louisa 57, Goochland 7
Magna Vista 29, Mecklenburg County 22
Maury 55, Granby 0
Montcalm, W.Va. 46, Bland County 6
Monticello 35, Fluvanna 21
Mount Vernon 35, Edison 26
Nansemond River 41, Great Bridge 13
North Stafford 27, Colonial Forge 17
Northampton 36, Nandua 34
Nottoway 32, Randolph-Henry 0
Orange County 51, Charlottesville 0
Osbourn 44, Osbourn Park 0
Oscar Smith 42, Western Branch 0
Parry McCluer High School 48, Eastern Montgomery 0
Patrick County 35, James River 3
Patrick Henry 51, Hidden Valley 14
Patrick Henry 56, Northwood 6
Phoebus 66, Denbigh 7
Potomac 24, Colgan 21
Prince George 15, Hopewell 7
Pulaski County 20, Cave Spring 17
Rappahannock 35, Northumberland 15
Ridgeview 42, Gate City 6
Riverbend 42, Massaponax 28
Rock Ridge 36, Annandale 35
Rockbridge County 28, William Monroe 6
Rustburg 21, E.C. Glass 14, OT
Rye Cove 61, Twin Springs 6
Salem 76, Blacksburg 10
Salem-Va. Beach 77, Princess Anne 6
Southampton 52, Franklin 0
Spotsylvania 29, Culpeper 22
St. Mary’s Ryken, Md. 49, Bishop Ireton 0
Stafford 38, Mountain View 0
Staunton River 29, William Fleming 28
Stone Bridge 38, Riverside 10
Strasburg 20, Woodstock Central 19
TJHS 42, Colonial Heights 0
Thomas Walker 39, J.I. Burton 18
Turner Ashby 42, Spotswood 7
Varina 40, Patrick Henry 0
Virginia 56, Marion 8
Warhill 47, Jamestown 0
West Point 47, Charles City County High School 8
West Potomac 17, South County 14
West Springfield 63, C. G. Woodson 6
Westfield 49, South Lakes 21
William Byrd 28, Northside 13
Wilson Memorial 30, Stuarts Draft 20
Woodbridge 22, Gar-Field 7
Woodgrove 28, Loudoun Valley 21