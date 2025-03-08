September 2, 1939

March 7, 2025

Hubert Casper “HC” Branscom, Jr., 85, passed away Friday, March 7, 2025, at his home in Radford surrounded by his family.

HC was a high school baseball star. He played for two farm teams, the Pulaski Cubs in the Appalachian League in 1957 at Calfee Park and the Paris Lakers in the Midwest League in 1958. He was known as “Lefty” because he was a left-handed pitcher. He continued to play baseball in the Army, at Ft. Bragg in 1960 and Ft. Knox in 1962.

When he returned home from serving his country, HC started in the furniture business in the Blacksburg downtown area. Later forming G&H Appliance. After leaving G&H, he founded Southern Furniture Warehouse. His business is still successful and has been handed over to his daughter, Karen McQueen.

HC and Sue would have celebrated 65 years together this November. Their love grew over the years as their family grew. HC loved spending time with his grand and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert C. Sr. and Eva Ridpath Branscom; wife, Martha Phillips Branscom; and brother, Cecil Branscom.

Survivors include his daughters, Karen McQueen (Randy Campbell), and Renee Coleman (Josh); sons, Scott Branscom (Rhonda), and Steve Branscom (Teresa); grandchildren, Brandi Milewski (T.J.), Craig and Clay Branscom, and Jehu, Callie and Hattie Maxwell; great grandson, Campbell Milewski; sister, Sharon Ridpath (Foster); and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be private.

The Branscom family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford.