Imogene (Jean) Kegley Newman, age 96 of Pulaski, VA, passed away on October 6, 2025. Born in Pulaski on June 2, 1929 to the late Rosa Ellen Kegley Thompson and French Worley Kegley. She was a member of the First Baptist Church and past member of Seagle Presbyterian Church. Jean was the fifth of eight children and grew up in the time when neighborhood children became lifelong friends. Jean’s cornerstones in life were her family and faith. When she was a teenager, she started teaching Junior High girls Sunday School and continued teaching Sunday School until health prevented her from attending church. Jean’s Christmas spirit was contagious and we all waited each year to have her ‘nuts and bolts’, savory ham, red velvet cake, and boiled custard poured over pound cake. Her dry, witty comments could catch you off guard and laughter always filled the room. To know her was to love her.

Jean was preceded in death by Theodore David (Jack) Newman, her husband of over 51 years, and her son David Michael (Mike) Newman. She was also preceded in death by two sisters and four brothers-in-law, Erline and Arnold Lester, Doris and Douglas Flick, Monty Monteith Sr., Joseph (Joe) Newman; also, four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Neal Sr. and Irene Kegley, Douglas (Doug) and Verona Kegley, Roger Kegley Sr., French (Butch) Kegley, and Liz Surface.

She is survived by her devoted son and daughter-in-law, Mark Alan and Jennifer Sue Quesenberry Newman of Pulaski; three cherished grandsons and spouses, Cory Alan and Alicia Newman of Savage MN, Jason Bradley and Jessica Eleanor Newman of Advance NC, and Christopher (Chris) David and Jessica Newman of Max Meadows VA, six beloved great-grandchildren, Levi and Lillian (Lily) Newman of Advance NC, Hendrick, Imogen, and Charlotte of Max Meadows NC, and Jack Newman of Savage MN. She is also survived by her sister Barbara Monteith, sisters-in-law, Jane Newman and Marjorie Kegley, and brother-in-law, Earl Surface. She leaves behind many nieces and nephews.

Our gratitude goes out to Carrington Memory Care and Innovage PACE for the love and kindness shown our Imogene during her time there.

Please join us in celebration this Friday, October 10, 2025 at Seagle Funeral Home, 415 Jefferson Ave. N. Pulaski, VA 24301, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor David Shumate officiating. Visitation will be held at 10am with services immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice.