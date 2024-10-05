Jack Burton Nichols, age 92 of Rural Retreat and formerly of Dublin, Virgina passed away Thursday, October 3, 2024 in the Valley Healthcare Center in Chilhowie, Virginia.

Born September 19, 1932 In Pellston Michigan he was the son of the late Dale Earl Nichols and Esther Minnie Burtt Nichols. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Louise Nichols, Son, John Burton Nichols, Jr. brother, David Nichols and sister, Marjorie Schumm.

He was a retired employee of Ford Motor Company and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

He is survived by his

Daughter – Robin Nichols – Rural Retreat

Grandchildren – Gabriel K. Stallins, Christopher A. Stallins, Victoria J. Hickcox & Kimberley Stallins

Great Grandchildren – Kimberly Hickcox, Emma Hickcox and Wyatt Jackson

Sisters – Jane Goodwin – MD and Betty Atkinson – MI

Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 PM – Friday, October 11, 2024 at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin with Chaplain Bobby Ward officiating.

