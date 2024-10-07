Jackie Ray Brooks, age 77 of Pulaski and formerly of Spartanburg, South Carolina passed away Saturday, October 5, 2024 at home under the care of Good Samaritan Hospice and his wife.

Born March 30, 1947 in Spartanburg, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Floyd Cletus Brooks & Mary Magdelene Allison Brooks. He was also preceded in death by his sister Anne Lee and grandson Joel Barron.

Jack was a veteran of the United States Army, he was a kind and loving man, who loved God and people. He always had a kind word for everyone. He was Chaplain for the Masonic Taylor Lodge 347 in Taylors, South Carolina. He loved animals, loved to play golf, go fishing and when health permitted, going to church. He also loved to go driving and see the grazing cattle.

He was dearly loved and will be missed by all.

Jackie is survived by his

Wife – Deloris Lucille Finn Brooks – Pulaski

Daughters – Leane Powers (James), Melanie (Dan) Waz – both of Spartanburg, SC

Stepdaughter – Brittany F. (Eric) Rasmussen – Roanoke

Stepsons – Tony Finn, Jonathan Finn, Christian Finn and James Finn

A number of grand and great grandchildren

Brother – Danny Brooks – Inman, SC

Brothers-in-law – Roy & Barbara Berry, Garnett Berry

Sisters-in-law – Sharon & Maurey Shank, Shirley & Phil Shrewsberry, Karen & Craig Gusler

Special Friends – Dan & Caroline Bowers

The family would like to thank Good Samaritan Hospice and all the caregivers and very special people who came in and helped, especially, Michael Berry and Wyatt & Chelsie Gusler.

Per Jackie’s wishes, there will be no public services.

To sign his online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.