James Randall Bowman Sr., known affectionately as “Randy” by his family and “Jim” to his immediate family, many friends and colleagues, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2026, at 6:35 P.M. he was 78 years old. Jim spent his final days in the place he loved most: his mountain home in Parrott, Virginia, overlooking the New River.

Born on August 21, 1947, Jim lived a life defined by honor and a deep sense of duty. A proud Vietnam Veteran, he served his country. First serving in the Navy before switching to the Army where he served in Active Duty for years before continuing his commitment through a long and distinguished career in the Army Reserve for 17 years. He was a 27-year Veteran. His dedication to the uniform was a cornerstone of his character. Following his military retirement, he continued his public service as the Building Official for the Town of Christiansburg, where he served until his retirement.

Jim’s heart for others extended into his personal life. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years, a Shriner, and a member of the Scottish Rite; Past President and state Representative of the local Vietnam Veterans of America; lifetime member of the VFW and AMVETS; and a child sponsor, always seeking ways to give back to the New River Valley. Beyond his civic contributions. Jim was a man of many passions. He was a avid motorcycle rider, a collector of unique treasures, and a loving husband to Kathy and devoted companion to his dog, Milo.

Perhaps most of all, Jim was known for his incredible home cooked breakfasts. His kitchen was always open, and he found immense joy in sharing a meal and a story with anyone who walked through his door. Those who knew him will remember an honest, hardworking, and profoundly loving man who puts his family and community first.

Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Kathy Bowman; his children, Michelle Croom (Barry), Greg Pfaff (Kara), and Wayne Bowman (Crystal); Godsons, Zach and Nick Bowman; and a legacy of 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother, Emma Harrison Cruse, his brothers, Larry Bowman and Woodroe Bowman; and his son, James Bowman Jr.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. A Masonic Rites service will begin at 12 p.m. Inurnment with full military honors will take place at 1 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Bowman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhomecom.