James Rodney Bowling Jr., affectionately known as “JR,” went to his heavenly home on September 5, 2025, at the age of 58, surrounded by the love of his wife, Jessie Bowling.

He is survived by his wife, Jessie; his mother, Edna Nicely; his brother, Chad Bowling; and his stepchildren, Derek, Devon, and Dana Johnson.

JR will be remembered as a caring man who did his best to help others. His generosity and willingness to lend a hand carried through every part of his life—and even after his passing, he chose to continue giving by donating his body to science. His selflessness will have a lasting impact and serve as a final gift to others.

The family takes comfort in knowing JR is at peace and will carry forward his memory with love.

