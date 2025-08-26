James Shanklin King, age 80 of Pulaski, passed away on Sunday evening, August 17, 2025 at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon. He was born on July 14, 1945, and was the son of the late Willie Marie Kitts King and the late John Davidson King. James worked at the Radford Army Ammunition Plant for 35 years as a Quality Control Supervisor.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert King, Garland King, John D. King, and Daniel King: one sister; Janet Pauline King Gregory.

He is survived by his wife: Wanda King: two sons; James Michael King, and Todd (Donna) Christopher King: step daughter La Tawnga (John): one sister; Nora K. Hopkins. grandchildren; John Taylor Burleson, Jesse Grayson Burleson, Jacob Elijah Burleson (Joey), along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 30, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church on Robinson Tract Road.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700