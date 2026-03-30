Jeffery Allen Wall, age 62 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, March 19, 2026 at the Duke University Medical Center. Born August 28, 1963 in Norfolk, Virginia he was the son of Gladys J. Cox White and the late John Wall. He was also preceded in death by his brother David Wall and sister Pam Blankenship.

Jeffery is survived by his

Wife of 43 years – Mary Bowers Wall – Pulaski

Mother – Gladys J. Cox White – Pulaski

Children – Brandon Wall and Michaela Wall

5 Grandchildren 1 Great Grandchild

Siblings – Deane Anthony Wall, Gladys Ann Tallant

Memorial services will be held 6:00 PM – Tuesday, March 31, 2026 at the Family Worship Center (Memorial Drive, Pulaski) with Pastor Jeff Wilhoite officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Tuesday at the Church.

To sign Jeffery’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.