Jeffrey “Speedy” Carlyle Linkous, age 61 of Pulaski, VA passed away on August 29, 2024. Jeff was born on October 19, 1962, in Pulaski, VA to the late Harry Jackson Linkous and Betty Jean Akers Linkous. He is also proceeded in death by his brother, Richard “Tim” Linkous; and sister, Donna Linkous Felton.

Jeff was a lifelong Harley-Davidson and drag racing enthusiast. He was also a passionate follower of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and San Francisco 49ers.

Survivors include his children, Heather (Shannon) Thomas, and Trevor (Molly) Linkous; granddaughter, Laylah Thomas; brother, Ron (Deborah) Linkous; and sister, Lisa (Robert) Wingo along with numerous other relatives, friends and special unspoken family members.

A memorial service will be held on September 13, 2024, at 1 PM at Norris Stevens Funeral Home in Pulaski, VA.