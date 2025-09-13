Jerry Clayton Gravley, age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, September 12, 2025 at the Lewis-Gale Hospital, Pulaski. Born February 15, 1952 in Wythe County, he was the son of the late Preston Anderson Gravley & Roxie Vera Ogle Gravley. He was also preceded in death by his brothers Ronnie, David and Leon Gravley; sisters Faye Gravley and Christine Peak.

Jerry was a veteran of the United States Army.

Jerry will be missed by his

Wife – Kathy Gravley – Pulaski

Daughter – Jennifer Gravley – Draper

Grandchildren – Caitlin Roop, Cody Roop

Great Grandson – Liam Payne

Siblings – Thomas & Joyce Gravley – Wytheville, Patricia & Jack Stanwitz – Dublin, Clinton & Becky Gravley – Wytheville, Timothy Gravley – Draper

Brothers-in-Law & Sisters-in-law – Trish & Barry Banes, Carolyn & Brad Jennings, Doug Branson

Many special nieces and nephews

*Special thanks to our neighbors – Jeff & Tami Foutz for all their help*

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Thursday, September 18, 2025 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski with Brenda Branson officiating. Interment will follow at the Thornspring UMC Cemetery, Dublin.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Thursday at the Funeral Home.

To sign Jerry’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.comBower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.