Jerry William Warden
Jerry William Warden, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski.
Born May 8, 1966 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Stanley Monroe Warden and Dorothy Rena Owens Warden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Brothers, Larry, Bill, and David Warden.
He is survived by
Daughter – Lindsey Granberry and husband, Justin Granberry- Pulaski
Love of his life- Becky Hill- Pulaski
Brothers– all of Pulaski
Ronald Warden
Johnny Warden and wife, Tammy Warden
Rick Warden and wife, Cindy
Kenneth Warden
Sister- Laura Coleman- Pulaski
Numerous Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews
Private family services will be held at a later date.
