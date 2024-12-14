Jerry William Warden, age 58 of Pulaski passed away Thursday, December 12, 2024 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski.

Born May 8, 1966 in Pulaski, he was the son of the late Stanley Monroe Warden and Dorothy Rena Owens Warden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by Brothers, Larry, Bill, and David Warden.

He is survived by

Daughter – Lindsey Granberry and husband, Justin Granberry- Pulaski

Love of his life- Becky Hill- Pulaski

Brothers– all of Pulaski

Ronald Warden

Johnny Warden and wife, Tammy Warden

Rick Warden and wife, Cindy

Kenneth Warden

Sister- Laura Coleman- Pulaski

Numerous Nieces and Nephews and Great Nieces and Nephews

Private family services will be held at a later date.

