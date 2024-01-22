Juanita Lynn McReynolds Powers, age 60, of Dublin passed away on January 14, 2024, in the Highland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dublin. Juanita was born on June 18, 1963, in Campbellsville, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Roger McReynolds and Betty Lou Sparkman. She is al predeceased by a brother, Johnny McReynolds.

Juanita was a remarkable young lady who loved her family and enjoyed spending as much time as possible with them on the shores and campgrounds of Gatewood Town Park and Reservoir.

Lynn is survived by a husband of 22 years, Russell Powers of Dublin who will miss her greatly and cherish the time they had together before and during her illness.

Also missing Lynn, will be her mother, Betty Lou Sparkman and daughters, Sophia Lynn Smith of Hickory North Carolina, and Amber Michelle Weibe of Newton, North Carolina.

Lynn is also survived by brothers, Jimmy Roger McReynolds, Jr. of West Virginia and Bobby McReynolds of Tazewell, Virginia as well as her two canine companions, Dezarae and Lucky who also loved her unconditionally.

A celebration of Lynn’s life will be announced at a later date. The family requests that donations be made to Donate Life at www.donatelife.net in Lynn’s memory.

