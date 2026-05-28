Lady Cougars shutout Knights, 5-0 in region play

The PCHS Lady Cougars traveled to Cave Spring where they defeated the Knights 5-0 in a region quarterfinal softball game!

The first several innings were a real pitching duel with no score for either team. In the top of the fourth, Addison Puckett singled and scored on a double by Carley Hight, giving the Cougars a 1-0 lead. In the bottom of the fourth the Knights were again held scoreless due to Sophia Hall being “locked in” in the circle and the defense being rock solid!

In the top of the fifth the Cougars erupted tacking on four more runs. Hall singled driving in two runs and Addison Puckett blasted a homer driving in two more runs! The Cougars held a 5-0 lead going to the bottom of the fifth. That was the end of the scoring and the Cougars earned the win as well as a semifinal game against Abingdon on Monday!

Sophia Hall was on fire in the circle allowing only three hits in seven innings. She did not walk anyone and held the Knights to a batting average of .120.

The Cougar defense committed no errors

in 26 chances. Victoria Hale lead the way with 9 chances and played each perfectly! Emma Nester and Addison Puckett each had 5 chances, Carley Hight made three plays, Sophia Hall made two plays, while Addison Dean and Ava Sauder each made a play.

The Cougars are very excited to be playing in a regional semifinal game and look forward to playing Abingdon on Monday.