With great sadness, the family of Larry Ray Latimer (aged 76 of Pulaski, Virginia) announce his peaceful passing on September 11, 2025.

Larry was born on June 7, 1949 and raised in Arkport, New York. As a child he was an avid Boy Scout, which was an early sign of the sort of organized, methodical, and industrious person he would become as an adult. After graduating high school as valedictorian of his class, he attended St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York and earned his Bachelor’s in Physics. Upon graduating in 1971, Larry enlisted in the Air Force and served as a Sergeant in Germany, where he received accolades for his “demonstrated performance, mature judgment, and ability to cope with problems.”

After his honorable discharge from the military in 1975, Larry returned to school at the University of Buffalo, where he earned a Master’s in Industrial Engineering and met his future wife Doreen at a church bible study. He began his career as an industrial quality control engineer, married in 1978, settled in Rochester, New York, and began his family of two children (Andy and Angela). He worked tirelessly to support his family, and in pursuit of work moved his young family to Hopkinsville, Kentucky in 1994. Another job change brought Larry and Doreen to Pulaski, Virginia in 2008.

Larry was a devoted Presbyterian his whole life and served several terms as an elder at South Presbyterian Church in Rochester, First Presbyterian of Hopkinsville, and First Presbyterian of Pulaski.

His loved ones know him as a person who could never sit still long unless he was watching football. He was always busy around the house and yard. He greatly enjoyed watching sports his whole life, and especially enjoyed watching his children play soccer and basketball. He never missed a game.

Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Doreen Latimer; son Andy (Sarah) Latimer and three grandchildren, Calvin, Clark, and Noelle; daughter Angela (Jeff) Chapman, and three more grandchildren, Asher, Genevieve, and Elena; sister Cheryl (Frank) Chacon and nephew Joe (Ashley) Chacon and great-nephew Jace. He was preceded in death by his parents Ray and Doris Latimer.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025 at First Presbyterian Church at 1:30 p.m. with the Rev. Graham Mitchell officiating. Interment will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery at 3:00 p.m. There will be no formal visitation.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to First Presbyterian Church of Pulaski, Virginia.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700