Leslie Elizabeth “Beth” Harrison, age 53 of Dublin, died Thursday, May 21, 2026 at Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. She was born in Radford on September 23, 1972, and was the daughter of the late Wanda Lea Moye Harrison and the late Charles William Harrison. Beth, as she was known to all, was a dedicated Certified Nurses Assistant. Her favorite professional football team was the Green Bay Packer, and she loved to watch WWE Wrestling.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by grandchildren; Anthony Liam Bowden and Angel Dawn Bowers, and her mom Krystal Akers.

She is survived by: two sons; Douglas T. (Christen) Bowers, and Joshua (Hannah) W. Bowers: daughters; Casey E. Duncan; Kayla Hayes: brother; Mark (Karin) W. Harrison: sisters; Tammy Akers and Kim Stoots: grandchildren; Peyton, Johnathan, Vance, Oliver, Anthony and Karter: 1 nephew; Nathan Harrison: close friends; Sandra Dalton, and Shelby Pauley, along with may cousins.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. at Riverview Church of God, 2703 Wysor Highway, Draper, Va 24324, with Pastor Eddie Dalton officiating. Interment will be private. The family will receive friends at the church on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Flowers are appreciated, but for those who wish, may make memorial contributions in Beth’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation or to the Statesville Dialysis Center of Wake Forest University . Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.seaglefuneralhome.com Arrangements by Seagle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Pulaski. 540-980-1700