Lilly Cecile Umberger, 85, of Dublin went to be with her Lord and savior peacefully at her home September 28, 2024. She was a lifelong member of Jordan’s Chapel Church. She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy, her father and mother, Carlos K. and Leta Umberger. Also her sister, Betty Archer.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters Katherine McDaniel and Peggy Friend. Her nephews, Billy A. Friend (Robin), Carlos Friend (Lisa), Gary Archer (Robin), and Christopher Saul. Nieces Tamara Harrison and Rebecca Archer. Several great nieces and nephews. Special friends Judy and Steve Albert. Special caregivers Hope Reeves, Trea Philpott and their staff/ Also Carol Boyd.

A graveside service was held on Monday, October 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM, at West End Cemetery in Wytheville, Virginia, with Jim Linkous officiating.