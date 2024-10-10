Lottie “Darlene” Banes Andrews, age 66 of Rural Retreat, died Monday October 7, 2024 at Select Specialty Hospital in Bristol, TN. She was born on April 21, 1958 in Wytheville, and is the daughter of Betty Aliene Estep Banes and the late William David Banes.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Lee Andrews, and a brother; David Wayne Banes. She is survived by her mother; Betty Aliene Estep Banes; a son; Jerry Wayne Andrews: a brother; Robert Darrell Banes of Narrows: sisters; Lynn Ratcliffe of Pulaski, Nevada Jane Duncan of Pulaski, and Carolyn Millirons of Little Creek Community of Bland County: Neices; Tonya Gravely, Amanda Moxley, and April Duncan, along with several cousins.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Monday, October 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Goshen Cemetery in the Spur Branch community of Bland County. There will be no visitation.

