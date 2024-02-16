Louise Akers Chinault, age 90 went peacefully to be with the Lord Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at the Montgomery Regional Hospital. Born May 8, 1933 in Draper, she was the daughter of the late John Robert Akers & Nannie Mae Dalton Akers. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Duaine Akers, Donald Akers, Richard Akers and sister, Aileen Roop.

She was a life-long member of the Thornspring United Methodist Church. She loved her church and church family. Her favorite hobby was making quilts for her family and friends.

Louise is survived by her

Husband of 69 years

William Clyde Chinault – Dublin

Daughters – Patricia “Patty” (Glenn) Langford – Salisbury, NC, Pamela “Pam” Chinault – Christiansburg, VA

Grandchildren – Thomas, Andrew, and Matthew Langford

Sisters – Ann Williams – Draper, Doris (Jerry) Jones – Max Meadows

Brother – Allen (Jean) Akers – SC

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Monday, February 19, 2024 at Thornspring United Methodist Church, Pulaski with Pastor Teresa Tolbert officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 PM until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Thornspring United Methodist Church,5670 Thornspring Church Road, Dublin, Virginia 24084. A Special thanks to the staff at Highland Ridge Rehab for their loving care.

