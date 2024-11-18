Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears’ Statement on Governor Youngkin’s Endorsement & Attorney General Jason Miyares Running for Re-election

RICHMOND, VA – Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears released the following statement on receiving Governor Glenn Youngkin’s endorsement and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares running for re-election:

“I thank Governor Glenn Youngkin for his unwavering leadership in making Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family. I am deeply honored to have his endorsement as I seek to become the 75th Governor of our great Commonwealth. Together with our outstanding Attorney General, Jason Miyares, we will continue championing common-sense safety and security policies that keep Virginia the ‘Number 1 Best State for Business.’

“We remain committed to listening to Virginians, staying true to the principle that leaders are chosen from among the people, not above them. By upholding the American dream, we will ensure a future full of hope and opportunity for our children. I say to job creators across the nation: come to Virginia, where the possibilities for success are endless! Ever Forward.”