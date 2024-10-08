Mrs. Lydia Jane Whitlock Slate, 82, died October 5, 2024, in Charlotte.

She was born May 9, 1942, in Radford, Virginia, a daughter to the late Cleo and Vergie Likens Whitlock. As a resident of Virginia most of her life, she worked as a pharmacy assistant and was a longtime member of New Dublin Presbyterian Church, where she was active with the youth department. In 2020, she moved to High Point, and later to Charlotte, where she’s resided two weeks. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Coy Slate, in 2018.

Surviving is her daughter, Wendy Steiss and husband Darren of High Point; her son, Patrick Slate and wife Jacki of Wilmington; two grandchildren, Cory Steiss and wife Kacy and Kaitlyn Scesney and husband Taylor; and her great grandson, Russel Steiss.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association through www.alz.org. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com.