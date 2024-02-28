Margaret “Pud” Johnson Dowdell, 96, passed away peacefully at Radford Rehab and Nursing Center on Tuesday February 27, 2024. Margaret will now be whole and complete in heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Margaret was born on November 17, 1927 to Frank and Josie King, both preceding her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband and children’s father, Riley Lawrence Johnson, brothers, Roscoe King, Arthur King and Stanley King and her sisters, Ruby Horton, Betty Boyd and Viola Smith.

She is survived by her children: Larry Johnson (Pat), Jerry Johnson, Judy Ratcliff (Dickie) and Teresa Herman (Kent). She was blessed with many grandchildren: Crystal Poff (Jason), Wendy Feroili (Mike), Missy Seagle (Alan), Holly Gravely (Justin), JJ Johnson (Heather), Logan Herman and Callie Herman. She had numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews whom she treasured.

Margaret devoted her life to caring for and loving her children. She was always their greatest cheerleader no matter how old they were. She worked hard to show them independence and self-reliance while teaching them to respect and love others.

She loved her dog and companion, Penny without condition and Penny returned that love to her.

Margaret will be missed by many and her presence will always be part of our lives.

The celebration of her life will be held 11:00 AM – Saturday, March 2, 2024 in the chapel of Bower Funeral Home. The family will receive friends an hour before the service.

The family of Margaret wishes to thank all of her caregivers-both at her home and at Radford Rehab and Nursing Center as well as the staff of Intrepid Hospice Care.

