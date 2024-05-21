Mary Lee Smith Ramey, age 79 of Pulaski passed away Sunday, May 19, 2024 at her home with family. Born August 19, 1944 in Deep Water, New Jersey, she was the daughter of the late Charles Samuel Walker Smith. She was also preceded in death by her son Richard Wayne Smith.

Mary is survived by her

Daughter – Ronda (Leon) Dalton – Pulaski

Grandchildren – Dustin Allen Dalton (Natasha), Jenny Lynnette Harriman (Alex)

Great Grandchildren – Kaleb, Gavin, Elias, Laken and Tanner

Brother – James “Jimmy” (Glenna) Smith – Pulaski

Sisters – Joyce Lawson – Christiansburg, Linda Coltrane – Christiansburg, Janett Munley – LA

Several nieces and nephews

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, May 22, 2024 at the Bower Funeral Home-Chapel, Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Memorial Christian Church, Cemetery (Draper).

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Funeral Home. To sign Mary’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com – Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family