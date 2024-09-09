Melissa Ann Hancock Phillips, age 55 of Draper went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 8, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. Born January 28, 1969 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Larry Dale Hancock, Sr. & Linda Marie Anderson. She was also preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.

Melissa is survived by her

Children – Ashley (Thomas) Wade – Draper, Carrie Phillips – Draper

Grandchildren – Izabella Wade, Blaike Wade, Blaine Wade

Siblings – Larry (Kim) Dale Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh

Nieces and Nephews – Jason and Madison Jarrells, Joseph and Jonathan Hancock

Children’s Father – Terrence Phillips – Draper

A private family graveside funeral service will be held at the Duncan Cemetery, Draper.

To sign Melissa’s online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.