Melissa Ann Hancock Phillips
Melissa Ann Hancock Phillips, age 55 of Draper went home to be with her Lord and Savior Sunday, September 8, 2024 at the Highland Ridge Rehabilitation Center. Born January 28, 1969 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Larry Dale Hancock, Sr. & Linda Marie Anderson. She was also preceded in death by many aunts and uncles.
Melissa is survived by her
Children – Ashley (Thomas) Wade – Draper, Carrie Phillips – Draper
Grandchildren – Izabella Wade, Blaike Wade, Blaine Wade
Siblings – Larry (Kim) Dale Hancock, Jr. – Dublin, Nancy (Graham) Jarrells – Shiloh
Nieces and Nephews – Jason and Madison Jarrells, Joseph and Jonathan Hancock
Children’s Father – Terrence Phillips – Draper
A private family graveside funeral service will be held at the Duncan Cemetery, Draper.
