Millard Leo Simpkins, 88, of Pulaski passed away on Saturday, March 29, 2025, in the Carillion New River Valley Medical Center. Mr. Simpkins was a God-fearing man who loved his family and his country.

Millard was in the ministry for thirty years serving at the Newbern Road House of Worship for twenty three years. He was also a Corporal in the United States Air Force being honorably discharged following the Korean Conflict. Millard was predeceased by his first wife, Dorothy Helen Simpkins, and his second wife, Rebecca L. Simpkins as well as a son Michael Simpkins and a stepson, Michael D. Clarkson. Joining him at heavens gates will also be his siblings of five brothers and one sister and a devoted Jack Russell Terrier named Daisy.

Left to cherish Millard Simpkins’ legacy will be his son, Dean Simpkins and his wife Angela and a daughter Brenda Hughes and her husband Henry David as well as Tommy Clarkson. Grandchildren: Andrea, Lilly, Joshua, James and Cory. Seven great granddaughters as well as a host of nieces and nephews also survive with other extended family members.

Funeral Services will begin at one o’clock in the afternoon on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel located at 815 Randolph Avenue in Pulaski. Interment will follow at the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will meet friends one hour prior to service during a time of visitation.

