Nine ACC teams – including VT and UVa – make NCAA 64-team baseball tournament

For the second consecutive year, nine Atlantic Coast Conference baseball teams will be among the 64-team field for the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship. The tournament will get underway on Friday, May 29.

It is the 22nd consecutive season that the ACC has landed at least six baseball teams in the NCAA tournament and the seventh straight season with at least eight teams in the 64-team field. The ACC’s nine NCAA tournament selections rank second among all conferences.

As first announced on Sunday, May 24, three ACC teams will host a regional site, including ACC Champions Georgia Tech, ACC Tournament runner-up North Carolina and Florida State.

Each regional field features four teams playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to take place from Friday, May 29, to Monday, June 1 (if necessary).

ACC Teams in the 2026 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship

Boston College (36-21)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the Athens Regional.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 Liberty (41-19) on Friday, May 29, at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Will be making their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2023.

Florida State (38-17)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the Tallahassee Regional and the No. 10 overall seed.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed St. John’s (33-24) on Friday at 3 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Selected to host a regional for the third consecutive year and 38th time in program history.

Will be joined in Tallahassee by Coastal Carolina, Northern Illinois and St. John’s.

Georgia Tech (48-9)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the Atlanta Regional and the No. 2 overall seed.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed UIC (27-27-1) on Friday at Noon ET on ACC Network.

Won both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles, the first ACC team to do that since 2013.

Hosting a regional for the first time since 2019 and 13th time in program history.

Will be joined in Atlanta by Oklahoma, The Citadel and UIC.

Miami (38-18)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the Gainesville Regional.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 seed Troy (32-29) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ACC Network.

Making their fifth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last six seasons.

North Carolina (45-11-1)

Earned the No. 1 seed in the Chapel Hill Regional and the No. 5 overall seed.

Selected to host a regional for the third consecutive season and 15th time in program history.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 4 seed VCU (37-23) on Friday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Making their ninth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.

Will be joined in Chapel Hill by Tennessee, East Carolina and VCU.

NC State (32-22)

Earned the No. 3 seed in the Auburn Regional.

Will open their NCAA Tournament run against No. 2 seed UCF (31-21) on Friday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

Making their 10th NCAA Regional appearance in the last 11 seasons.

Earlier this week, head coach Elliott Avent announced his retirement after 30 seasons leading the Wolfpack. Longtime associate head coach Chris Hart has been named as NC State’s next head coach.

Virginia (36-21)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the Hattiesburg Regional.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 seed Jacksonville State (46-13) on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Making their fourth NCAA Tournament appearance in the last five seasons.

Virginia Tech (30-24)

Earned the No. 2 seed in the Los Angeles Regional.

Will open the NCAA Tournament against No. 3 seed Cal Poly (36-22) on Friday at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

Making their first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2022.

Wake Forest (38-19)