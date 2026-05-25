NRCC celebrates 2026 graduates at two ceremonies

New River Community College celebrated its 56th annual commencement on Friday, May 15, 2026. Dr. Robert Brandon, NRCC president, presided over graduation and conferred approximately 900 degrees, diplomas and certificates during the ceremony held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin.

Students who graduated this year completed degrees, certificates and diplomas in 74 different programs. More than 300 students participated in the two ceremonies.

Graduates in technical programs for the 2025-2026 academic year were honored at the 4 p.m. ceremony, and students in transfer programs for the 2025-2026 academic year were honored later that evening at 7:30 p.m.

President Brandon addressed graduates at both ceremonies, and NRCC Board Chair William “Bill” Cunningham welcomed graduates and guests.

“Let every skill you’ve mastered, every insight you’ve gained, flow into your workplaces, into your neighborhoods, and into your families. When you pour into others, you multiply the investment so many have made in you, and you ensure that our college’s motto, ‘Where You Belong,’ extends far beyond these walls,” said Brandon.

“I hope you are able to see now that the rewards of learning are life changing. Your future is boundless because of the foundation you have made for yourself,” said Cunningham.

Virginia Community College Chancellor David Doré brought remarks via video to the NRCC Class of 2026.

The ceremonies were livestreamed for family, friends, and others to view off campus. To view the ceremonies online, visit NRCC’s graduation webpage at www.nr.edu/graduation.