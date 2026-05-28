NRCC Philanthropists Honored with Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy

Dr. H. Randall Edwards and Dr. Florine Graham have received the 20th Annual Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. They were nominated for the award by New River Community College (NRCC).

Hosted by the Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE), more than two dozen individuals, families, and businesses from all 23 of Virginia’s Community Colleges were honored with the Chancellor’s Award for Leadership in Philanthropy. The awards were presented at a luncheon ceremony in Richmond in April.

In his welcoming remarks, Chancellor David Doré saluted and thanked the donors for their unwavering commitment to students whose potential might otherwise go unrealized. “The individuals and organizations we honor in this room represent an extraordinary $27 million in lifetime giving to Virginia’s community colleges,” he said.

The sentiment was echoed by Secretary of Education, Jeffery Smith, who underscored the importance of philanthropy and its ability to remove barriers that could impede or even block the way forward for

students short on resources. “Every Virginian deserves a pathway to economic opportunity,” he said.

In addition to Secretary Smith, distinguished guests in attendance included State Board members as well as members of the VFCCE Board of Directors. Author, philanthropist, and educator Brent L. Kendrick, Ph.D., whose career reflects a lifelong commitment to teaching and community college education, delivered the keynote address.

NRCC president Dr. Robert Brandon reacted to Edwards’ and Graham’s support of NRCC and its students.

“The establishment of the New River Community College Educational Foundation in 1981 by President H. Randall Edwards and Dr. Florine Graham marked a visionary commitment to strengthening the college’s future through dedicated community and philanthropic support,” said Brandon. “Early efforts quickly proved successful, with the Foundation launching a charter fund drive in 1981-82 that secured $100,000 in gifts and pledges, $130,000 in liquid assets, and $300,000 in additional non-cash contributions. This early momentum demonstrated the effectiveness of Drs. Edwards’ and Graham’s leadership and their strategic approach to building strong relationships with faculty, industry partners, and community members. Furthermore, the creation of the NRCC Educational Foundation had a substantial impact on student scholarships by securing and managing funds dedicated exclusively to supporting NRCC students. We honor and thank Dr. Edwards and Dr. Graham for laying the groundwork that has strengthened and expanded the Foundation’s capacity to sustain long-term scholarship opportunities.”

The Virginia Foundation for Community College Education (VFCCE) is a supporting arm of Virginia’s 23 community colleges. It works to broaden educational access, promote student success, and provide innovative solutions to workforce needs. To ensure access to high quality, affordable education, the VFCCE provides statewide leadership in raising funds for community college education, supplementing the activities of the 23 individual colleges, and advocating for major system-wide initiatives that could not be undertaken by any single college. For more information, please visit https://vfcce.org/.

About Virginia’s Community Colleges: Since 1966, Virginia’s Community Colleges have given everyone the opportunity to learn and develop the right skills, so lives and communities are strengthened. By making higher education and workforce training available in every part of Virginia, we elevate all of Virginia. In academic year 2024, Virginia’s Community Colleges served more than 232,000 students across 23 colleges throughout the Commonwealth. Learn more at www.vccs.edu.