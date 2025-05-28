NRCC Professor Megan Doney featured at Gaithersburg Book Festival

NRCC English Professor Megan Doney was a featured author earlier this month at this year’s Gaithersburg Book Festival in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The annual all-day festival’s mission includes fostering interest in reading, writing, and literary conversion. Since 2010, the festival has welcomed guests as well as award-winning songwriters, poets, and authors.

Doney’s first book, Unarmed: An American Educator’s Memoir, won the 2024 Washington Writers Publishing House Nonfiction Prize and was released in October 2024. Her work has been published in Ilanot Review, New Limestone Review, Rappahannock Review, Creative Nonfiction, Earth & Altar, and Inside Higher Ed, as well as in the anthologies Allegheny and If I Don’t Make It, I Love You: Survivors in the Aftermath of School Shootings. She has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize, Best of the Net, and Best American Essays.

Doney has taught at NRCC since 2008. This fall, Doney will be teaching College Composition and Women in Literature courses at NRCC.

For more information about the Gaithersburg Book Festival, visit https://www.gaithersburgbookfestival.org/.