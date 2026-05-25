NRCC students win poetry and visual arts contests

New River Community College (NRCC) is pleased to announce the winners of the Virginia Community College System Poetry & Visual Arts Competition.

Participating students submitted original poetry and visual artworks earlier in the semester interpreting the theme “I Dream.” The program aimed to foster a sense of community and belonging at NRCC and across the Virginia Community College System.

Poet Laureate Winners: 1st Place: Madelyn Owen; 2nd Place: Samira Grace Ismatov; 3rd Place: Rylee Johnsey.

Visual Luminary Winners: 1st Place: Hannah Farmer; 2nd Place: Nguyen Cat Tuong Lo; 3rd Place: Hayley Padgett; Honorable Mentions: Munich Bruschz do Nascimento, Kal Lester, Miriam Jones.

Winners at NRCC received ribbons, and the art contestants were displayed in the Fletcher Gallery through the semester. Owen and Farmer represented NRCC at the state competition in Roanoke.

The winners from all participating colleges will have their poetry and visual arts featured in a book to be published this summer.