NRCC to hold 2024 Veterans Day Ceremony &  Veterans Resource Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

New River Community College Veterans Office will host a Veterans Day Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. The event will be held on NRCC’s campus in Dublin in Edwards Hall, Room 117.

The program will include presentation of the colors and retiring of the flags by members of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets. Music will be provided by the Radford High School Chamber Ensemble under the direction of Darren Goad. Ryan Adams, NRCC veterans and dependents student services advisor and U.S. Air Force Veteran; Marley Spennacchio-Parker, NRCC veteran student and U.S. Marine Corps Veteran; Dr. Deborah Kennedy, NRCC dean of student services; and Dr. Peter Anderson, NRCC vice president for instruction and student services and U.S. Army and Gulf War Veteran, will represent the college during the ceremony.

Dr. Don Stowers, U.S. Army Veteran and former NRCC veterans officer will serve as the keynote speaker. Stowers also served as the Pulaski County Public Schools superintendent from 2001 to 2010 and served as a Virginia educator for over 39 years.

The ceremony is free and open to NRCC students, faculty, staff and the public. A reception with light refreshments will be provided at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Following the event, NRCC Veterans Services will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new NRCC Veterans Resource Center located in Rooker Hall Room 218. The Veterans Resource Center is a newly renovated room, equipped with a coffee bar and café, computer stations, study spaces, and a relaxation area that will provide a centralized space for NRCC Veteran and dependent students to better connect. The center will offer resources to assist with academic and non-academic needs, ensuring Veteran/dependent students and their families have access to the support they need for a successful college experience.

For more information about either event, contact the NRCC Veterans Office at (540)674-3693 or email veterans@nr.edu.