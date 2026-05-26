NRCC to hold local open house events in Floyd, Giles, Montgomery counties

New River Community College will host a series of “One Stop Shop” Open Houses in Floyd, Giles, and Montgomery counties in June to help community members explore educational opportunities and prepare for the upcoming academic year.

The open house events are designed to provide convenient local access to college resources and support services. Those who attend can explore career pathways and degree options, register for classes, receive assistance with financial aid, sign up for NRCC’s free GED program, and learn more about the college’s Collegiate Recovery program. Children are welcome at all events.

The events will take place from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the following dates:

Tuesday, June 2 at the Jessie Peterman Memorial Library, 321 W. Main Street, Floyd

Wednesday, June 10 at the Giles Health & Family Center, 701 Wenonah Avenue, Pearisburg

Thursday, June 18 at the Eastmont Community Foundation, Meadowbrook Community Room, 267 Alleghany Spring Road, Shawsville

“These open houses are an opportunity for residents throughout the region to connect with NRCC in a welcoming and convenient setting,” said Stephanie Addikis, NRCC Adult Career Coach and Community Outreach Specialist. “Whether someone is interested in starting college, returning to finish a degree, earning a GED, or simply exploring options, we’re here to help.”

Those with questions or community members who cannot attend but would like more information may contact Stephanie Addikis at saddikis@nr.edu.