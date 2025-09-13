Patricia Anne Henry Arnold, age 82 of Hillsville, passed away Thursday, September 11, 2025 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born November 10, 1942 in Cortlandville, NY she was the daughter of the late Albert Francis Henry & Mary Elizabeth Bolt Henry. She was also preceded in death by her husband Claude McNeal Arnold; brothers Roy, Junior, Skip, Doug and Robert; sisters Alice, Tootie and Pam.

Patricia had over 20 years of service with the Pulaski Community Hospital.

Patricia is survived by her

Son – Darrell Robert Arnold & Rhonda Michelle LaRue – Barren Springs

Grandchildren – Victoria Arnold, Stephen & Robin Arnold – TN

Great Grandson – Zion Arnold

Brothers – Kenneth (Bonnie) Henry – NY, Richard Henry – NY

Special Friend – Gary & Cheryl Horton

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM – Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at the Draper Valley Pentecostal Holiness Church, Draper with Rev. Mike Ingo officiating. Interment will follow at the Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour before service time Wednesday at the Church.

Bower Funeral Home & Crematory, Pulaski is handling the arrangements for the family.