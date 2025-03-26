Patricia Hull East, 83, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Radford Health and Rehabilitation Center. She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard Hull and Georgia Francis Herndon Hull. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gilbert Carson East, and two sisters: Janie Hull, Francis Hull.

She is survived by her children: Keith East (Connie), Dreama Vosburg (Jon), Diane Overby (Ray). A brother, Charlie Hull (Sandra). Patricia had numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren who loved her dearly.

Patricia was known for her love and care for many cats over the years. They gave her much joy and company throughout her life.

Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 2:00PM at Norris Funeral Home, 815 Randolph Avenue, Pulaski. Visitation will be held from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Virginia.