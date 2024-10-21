PCHS earns VHSL Stay in the Game Award
Pulaski County High School is proud to announce that it has earned the prestigious VHSL Stay in the Game Award for the 2023-2024 school year. This award is presented annually to schools that complete all three sports seasons without any player or coach ejections.
In a time when sportsmanship issues are increasingly affecting athletics nationwide, Pulaski County High School distinguished itself by remaining ejection-free throughout the entire year. Out of over 300 public schools in the Virginia High School League (VHSL), only 58 achieved this honor.
Congratulations to the PCHS student-athletes and coaches for their commitment to sportsmanship and excellence!