Pioneers close regular season with 12-2 win over Galax

The Fort Chiswell Varsity Baseball Team closed out the regular season with a 12-2 win over the Galax Maroon Tide on Tuesday at Pioneer Field. Owen Jackson drove in four runs on three hits including a walkoff solo homer in the bottom of the fifth which tallied five long balls for the year for the sophomore. Jackson also pitched four complete innings surrendering five hits and one earned run while striking out six and was relieved by Cam Ward who tossed one inning of shutout baseball while striking out two Tide hitters.

Fort Chiswell also got offensive production from Spencer Moser who hit a solo blast over the right field fence in the bottom of the third. Moser and Cooper Reynolds each collected multiple hits for the Fort in the victory. Isaac Haislip, Mac Phillips, Cooper Davis, and Cam Ward each added to the 12 total FC hits during the contest.

Galax was led by Caden Underwood with one RBI and Tucker Hicks who went 2 for 3 on the day.

With the win the Pioneers improve to 15 wins and 3 losses on the year and get the number one seed for the MED Tournament and the Region C Tournament coming up in the next few weeks.