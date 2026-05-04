Pioneers dispatch George Wythe

The Fort Chiswell Pioneer Varsity Baseball team easily dispatched George Wythe on senior night at the Fort on Friday by the score of 10-0 in six innings.

FC’s lone two seniors, Isaac Haislip and Spencer Moser, got the call on the mound and showed why they are two of the best around as Haislip surrendered only one and struck out six batters over four innings. Moser was just as effective as he struck out one batter and only gave-up two hits over his two scoreless innings of work. Both senior stars also collected two hits on the day along with sophomore Owen Jackson as the Pioneers upped their overall record to 12 wins and 2 losses on the year.

Luke Doyle took the loss for the Maroons as he lasted three and two-thirds innings, allowing eight runs on eight hits. Cade Bralley, Cody Sisk, and Cam Skeens gathered the three GW hits.