Pioneers hammer Blues, 29-0

Spencer Moser, Owen Jackson, and Isaac Haslip put up big days on Wednesday to propel the Pioneers past the Parry McCluer Blues 29-0 in the First Round of the Region C Baseball Tournament. Moser and Jackson drove in five runs a piece as Moser collected three hits including a two run homer in the second inning while Jackson plated his five RBIs on a triple and a double. Haslip ended his strong performance with three hits that plated four runs.

Jackson and Haislip also stood out on the mound as both pitchers combined for a shutout no-hitter. Both pitchers struck out a combined 12 batters in the win as the Pioneers improved to 16 wins and 4 losses on the year. Eli Eversole, Mac Phillips, Cooper Davis, and Aiden Porter each notched multiple hits in the victory. Nolan Maxwell and Judea Viars each recorded their first hit on the varsity level.