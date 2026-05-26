Pulaski County places several on All-River Ridge District teams

Staff Report

Pulaski County High School saw several spring sports athletes earn spots on All-River Ridge District teams over the weekend, according to Athletic Director Scott Vest.

The Cougars’ best showing came in softball where they placed three players on the first team and took Player and Coach of the Year honors to lead the district.

Senior Victoria Hale was Player of the Year and first team All-RRD at shortstop for the Lady Cougars.

Coach of the Year honors went to the Cougars’ Gary Brightbill.

Other First Teamers for the Lady Cougars were seniors Sophia Hall at pitcher and Carley Hight in the outfield.

Three more Cougar seniors – Addison Puckett, Emma Nester and Shelby Dobbins – were named to the Second Team.

On the baseball side, Cougar juniors Kaleb Sartin and Seth Carter were First Team outfielders and sophomore Cade Souder was First Team at second base.

Sophomore Konner Furrow was named Honorable Mention at third base.

In boys soccer, Pulaski County saw senior forward Sammy Carrasco and junior defenseman Mason Covey land spots on the All-RRD First Team.

Cougar boss Matt Dremel was named Coach of the Year.

Junior midfielder Trent Hager was named to the Second Team.

Senior Kasch Morrell was named Honorable Mention.

And in girls soccer, sophomore defender Jagger Davis was named to the Second Team, while four Cougars were named Honorable Mention. They were junior Maia Lawrence at goalkeeper, junior defender Dani Carroll, senior midfielder Leona Reed and junior forward Palyn Sweet.

Across the district, in girls soccer Cave Spring dominated with six players being named to the First Team, including Player of the Year Myla McDonald. The Knights’ Simon French was named Coach of the Year.

Hidden Valley led the district in baseball with four First Team members, however, Blacksburg’s pitcher / shortstop Sam Szefc was named Player of the Year and the Bruins’ head coach, Johnathan Hagee was named Coach of the Year.

And in boys soccer, Blacksburg and Christiansburg led the way with four First Teamers each, with the Bruins’ Craig Huxtable being named Player of the Year.