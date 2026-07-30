Pulaski County Pulse Announcements

Notes:

The Dublin Hugh School Class of 1971 will be holding a 55th Reunion on Saturday, August 29th, 2026, at the Dublin Alumni Shelter at Randolph Park in Dublin, Virginia. There will be a catered luncheon. We are in the process of trying to find and contact everyone who was in the class during any of our years in high school. Please call or text Gary W. Hughes at 540-239-2935 or email the committee at dhsreunion71@gmail.com for further information. We anticipate a great turnout and look forward to seeing everyone.

DAR

The Pulaski County Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution meet every first Monday at Wilderness Road Regional Museum in Newbern, Va. at 1 p.m. For more information contact Chapter Regent Suzanne Bledsoe at 276-733-9761. For aid with genealogical research for Revolutionary War ancestors, contact Elinor W. Farmer at 540-239-1601.

DHS Breakfast

The Dublin High School breakfast for DHS alumni and friends meets every first Wednesday at the Dublin Lions Club. Breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m. Come enjoy good food, visiting and reminiscing about school days at DHS. For more information, contact Tom Spraker at 540-577-0772.

Aug. 1

VFW Auxiliary Bingo

VFW Auxiliary Post 1184 will host quarter Bingo Saturday, August 1st at the Ruritan Building on Jefferson Ave. in Pulaski. 11am-2pm. Drinks and Snacks will be available for purchase. Everyone welcome.

Back to School Bash

Pulaski First Church of the Brethren Back to School Bash Saturday, August 1st from 12-2. The church is located at 1749 Newbern Road, one block behind the DMV. We will be at the picnic shelter with school supplies, finger foods, snacks and drinks. Come and enjoy the fellowship of getting ready to go back to school. We will also have a prayer basket for anyone who would like for the church to say a special prayer for them.

Aug. 2

Homecoming

Please help us celebrate our homecoming Aug. 2 at the First Dublin Presbyterian Church on Church Street in Dublin. Service starts at 10:45 with lunch to follow. Everyone is welcome.

Aug. 5

Porch Stories for Kids

Every Wednesday morning from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 1946 Medallion Drive, Pulaski will host Porch Stories for Kids. A new Bible story theme each week along with other valued-packed children’s stories. Crafts and a snack provided. See you on the playground porch.

Aug. 6

American Legion

The American Legion, Harvey Howe Carper Post 30 will meet on Thursday, August 6, 6pm at the VFW Hall on 102 Watts St. in Radford. For further information, please call 540-250-2283 or 540-239-9864.

Aug. 7

USED-BOOK SALE

On Friday, August 7th, from 9 to 5, and on Saturday, August 8th, from 10 – 2, in the little red bookshop behind the Wythe County Public Library, 300 E. Monroe St., Wytheville, the well-attended book sales are continuing. All are welcome! Come and browse and take home some good reads!

Aug. 8

MASTER GARDENER HELP DESK:

On Friday, August 7th, and Saturday, August 8th, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, the Mountain Empire Master Gardeners will host a Gardening Help Desk during the Grayson County Agricultural Fair at the Bottomley Evergreens and Farms, 10278 Elk Creek Pkwy., Elk Creek, VA 24326. Master Gardeners will be available throughout the event to answer gardening questions, provide research-based horticultural information, distribute educational handouts, and share information about the Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program for those interested in becoming volunteers. Gardeners of all experience levels are welcome!

Aug. 9

Homecoming

Homecoming at Trinity Baptist Church on Robinson Tract Road will be held Aug. 9. The Gateway Quartet will start the service at 10:30 a.m. and Danny Collins will preach. Please join us for our homecoming celebration.

Aug. 10

PLANT-BASED COOKING SCHOOL

Monday, August 10th, at 6:30 pm, at the Wytheville SDA Church, 1600 Chapman Rd, Wytheville. Come and join us as we are learning ways to prevent, reverse, and/or improve pre-diabetes and type II diabetes one bite at a time in a simple, delicious way. This month food samples will focus on “ASIAN CUISINE”. This is a FREE event. Any questions, contact Joya Cleveland at 276-617-2875.

Aug. 15

Dublin High School Class of 1973

The Dublin High School Class of 1973 will be holding a 53rd mini reunion Saturday, August 15th,2026,at the Dublin Alumni Shelter at Randolph Park in Dublin, Virginia.Gathering time will be 11am to 2pm,

hotdogs will be served at noon with dessert to follow,. please bring your own beverage. Please email Tom Covey at tcovey3@verizon.net or Cindy Viers at cindyviers.cv@gmail.com for more information.

Like us on Facebook, Dublin High School-Virginia-Class of 1973.

Aug. 20

Sons of Confederate Veterans

The Sons of Confederate Veterans, Stuart Horse Artillery Camp 1784 will meet on Thursday, August 20, 7pm at the NRV Superbowl on 375 Arbor Drive NE in Christiansburg. Members of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC) are also invited to attend. Mr. Aaron Sevier will speak on “The 1864 Burning of the Shenandoah Valley”. For further information, please call 540-320-4315 or 540-239-9864.

Aug. 23

Homecoming

Please join us for Homecoming at Memorial Christian Church in Draper on Sunday, August 23, at 11:00 AM. The event will feature singing by The Redeemer’s, with lunch to follow. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Aug. 28

Dublin High School Class of 1964

Reunion committee has scheduled a class reunion gathering for August 28th, 2026, at Sal’s Italian Restaurant, West End Radford from 5pm-8pm. Causal dress, each will order their own meal and beverage. Come and socialize with old stories and good company. Send me a message so we will have a head count for room setup. Kay Petterson 540-616-9210

September 12

55th Reunion

Pulaski High School Class of 1971 will celebrate its 55th reunion on Saturday, Sept. 12 at the Historic Train Station in Pulaski. The social time will begin at 3:30 and a catered meal will begin at 5 p.m. The cost is $35 per person or $65 per couple. Please contact Barbara Riggle Cain (barbcain53@yahoo.com) for more information. Hope you can attend!

On going:

Monday Services

Evangelists Jodie and Rosanna Whittaker – Monday night services at 7 p.m. at the Quality Inn in Dublin Conference Room.

540-674-1100 – You’re invited to attend powerful spirit-filled services.

Ballroom Dancing

Ballroom Dance every first Saturday of the month at the Carroll County Virginia Senior Center @ 7pm. Find us on Facebook @ Ballroom Dance in Hillsville.

Alcoholics Anonymous

Pulaski Group of Alcoholics Anonymous will meet at the following times and location; Mondays 7 p.m. (closed meeting); Wednesdays 12 p.m.(open meeting); Thursdays 7 p.m. (open meeting) at First United Methodist Church. 132 3rd St. NW, Pulaski. Parking and entrance in lot behind main church. Street parking also. Contact number 540-440-0066.

Pulaski Al-Anon Family Group

Pulaski Al-Anon Family Group (a support group for friends and families of alcoholics) will meet every Monday night at 7 p.m. at first United Methodist Church. 132 3rd St. NW, Pulaski. Parking and entrance in lot behind main church. Street parking also. Contact number 540-818-0621

Lifestyles Changes

If you are currently trying to lose weight, we may have what you need. Contact Bill Brewer at 540-813-1987.

Heritage Cares Food still distributing food

Heritage Cares Food Pantry at Heritage Church is still distributing food on Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The church is located a half-mile past the New River Valley Airport on Route 100 North of Dublin.