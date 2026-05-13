Pulaski County Spring Fly-In Returns for Fourth Year on May 30

Pulaski County, VA — Pulaski County Tourism and the New River Valley Regional Airport are proud to announce the return of the Pulaski County Spring Fly-In, taking place for the fourth year at the airport on Saturday, May 30 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Admission to this signature spring event is free and open to the entire community.

This aviation-themed celebration promises a day full of high-flying excitement for all ages. The event features static airplane displays, free children’s activities, and a variety of local food trucks, making it a can’t-miss community gathering.

One of the day’s main attractions will be the Experimental Aircraft Association Young Eagles Chapter 906, offering a unique opportunity for youth ages 8 to 17 to learn about aviation and even take flight. A limited number of free flights for pre-registered participants will be available. Interested families can register at: https://www.eaachapters.org/event-details/YE3215Y6G. Walk-up registrations will not be accepted during the event.

“The Young Eagles program is all about sparking the imagination and confidence of young people by giving them a first-hand experience in the sky,” said Dusty Foster with the local EAA Chapter. “Events like the Pulaski County Spring Fly-In help us introduce aviation to a new generation and share our passion for flight with the community.”

Throughout the day, attendees can enjoy a full schedule of aviation demonstrations and activities, including:

• 11:00 AM – Ag Drone Exhibit and Demonstration by Bunn Farms

• 12:00 PM – Presentation from Blue Ridge Soaring Society

• 1:00 PM – Flower Bombing demonstration, where pilots drop bags of flour from their planes in an attempt to hit a designated ground target

• 2:00 PM – Pilot Poker Run

The flower bombing demonstration continues to be a crowd favorite, showcasing both precision flying and lighthearted competition.

“The New River Valley Airport Commission is excited to showcase the airport’s services and infrastructure to the flying community, and make the general public aware of not just a great

community asset, but also the fun and practicality of aviation,” said Aaron Brummitt, New River Valley Airport Manager.

“This event captures the spirit of Pulaski County—family-friendly, community-centered, and full of fun,” said Erika Tolbert, Pulaski County Tourism Director. “We’re thrilled to partner once again with the New River Valley Regional Airport to bring aviation up close for our residents and visitors.”

The Pulaski County Spring Fly-In is a celebration of aviation, community, and family fun, and continues to grow in popularity each year. Mark your calendars and plan to join us for a memorable day in the sky!