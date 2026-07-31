Pulaski to host Kingsport Saturday in Appy title game

Staff Report

The Pulaski River Turtles won 11 out of 14 games to close out the 2026 season and gain a spot in the league championship. Their run finished Friday night with a 4-3 win over Danville in the East Division playoff game. They will now face Kingsport in the league championship Saturday at Calfee Park.

Gametime is 6 p.m.

Following Pulaski’s win over Danville, Kingsport held on to beat Johnson City in Kingsport, 5-2 to win the West Division playoff.

The River Turtles hold a 5-2 edge against the Axmen during the 2026 season.

River Turtles GM J.W. Martin said Pulaski is vying for its first Appalachian League championship since 2013. This is the River Turtles’ first appearance in the title game since 2021.