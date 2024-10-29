Race fans heading to Martinsville should follow signage to reduce traffic congestion

SALEM – With a weekend full of racing, drivers should expect an increased volume of traffic in the vicinity of Martinsville Speedway on Friday, November 1, Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3. For the race being held on Sunday, November 3, the Virginia Department of Transportation encourages race fans driving to and from Martinsville Speedway to follow the recommended traffic patterns listed below and as posted on signs and message boards. VDOT will place many signs and changeable message boards throughout the region to assist travelers. Vehicular and pedestrian traffic will be heavy. Traffic is being routed to the speedway in certain patterns to minimize overall congestion as much as possible. Watch for the speed limit to reduce gradually from 65 mph to 35 mph on the Route 220/Route 58 Bypass as you approach the speedway. From Roanoke, Stuart and areas north and west of Martinsville: Race fans traveling south on Route 220 and east on Route 58 should use the Route 58/220 Bypass past the speedway interchange and turn right onto the access road that leads into the speedway. The entrance is located one mile east of the Route 220 interchange and may provide easier access. Signs are in place designating the entrance to the speedway. From Danville and areas east of Martinsville: Motorists on the Route 58 Bypass should follow signs directing them to use the track’s back gate. This entrance is located off the bypass, east of the track. From Greensboro and areas south of Martinsville: Motorists should watch for electronic message boards and obey police directing traffic. Through traffic should use the left lane. Those attending the race should closely follow directional information and plan to arrive early and expect heavy traffic and delays throughout the area.