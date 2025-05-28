Radford Army Ammunition Plant advances environmental commitment with Energetic Waste Incinerator, completion adjusted  

From RAAP

The Radford Army Ammunition Plant (RFAAP) continues to prioritize environmental sustainability with the continued development of its new Energetic Waste Incinerator (EWI) – now slated for completion in summer 2026.

This state-of-the-art facility will eliminate the need for open burning ground waste treatment, instead using advanced pollution control technology to significantly reduce emissions and enhance operational efficiency. As with any new technology and novel application, challenges arise. This groundbreaking project is no different and is delayed beyond the July 2025 planned completion date.

Managed through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District and awarded to Parsons Government Services, Inc. for $145 million, the project originally forecasted for completion in July 205, is now expected to be completed by summer 2026, with construction completing this fall 2025 and full operations commencing in the latter half of 2026. Various design and construction challenges related to the unique nature of the facility contributed to the delays. However, the Army is steadfastly committed to delivering this project and, in cooperation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and their contractor, will make every effort to minimize the delay while ensuring worker safety and without compromising the effectiveness of the new facility.

“This is a first-of-its-kind facility with complexities that required design changes, rework during construction, and close coordination across multiple partners” said Andrea Henry, USACE Norfolk District Project Manager. “We recognized signs of schedule risk in late 2024 and began working with the contractor on a recovery plan. Our focus remains on delivering a high-quality, safe, and effective solution for the Army and the community.”

Over the past decade, RFAAP made substantial strides in reducing its environmental footprint, supported by the Army’s investment of approximately $715 million in sustainability initiatives. Since 2017, the facility has reduced open burning treatment by more than 50%, consistently operating well below permitted levels. The EWI, which integrates the latest air pollution control devices, marks another major milestone in these efforts. The new incinerator will process nearly all waste that would have otherwise required open burning while remaining strictly regulated by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

RFAAP leadership remains committed to engaging with the community and ensuring transparency throughout the transition to this environmentally responsible waste management solution.