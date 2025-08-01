November 5, 1948

July 31, 2025

Randy Parker was a great man, husband, father, a wonderful grandfather, and will truly be missed by all that loved him. He passed away at the age of 76, on Thursday, July 31, 2025. Randy loved camping with his brother Danny, and spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Riley and Vernie Mae Hicks Parker; his beloved wife, Carol Parker; and his brothers, Danny and Billy Parker.

Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Angela “Angie” Akers (Terry); his son and daughter-in-law, Randy Parker, Jr. (Afton); grandchildren and their spouses, Kelsey Akers (Justin), Terry “T.J.” Akers, Jr. (Kaitlyn), and Emma Parker; great-grandson, Dawson Akers; and many other relatives and special friends.

Per Randy’s request, no services will be held at this time.

The Parker family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com