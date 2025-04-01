Rita Lou Dalton Morris passed away March 8, 2025. Born October 18, 1939, in Blackstone VA she was the youngest daughter of the late Pearlie Mae Brown Dalton & Earl Wilkerson Dalton. Also preceding her in death was her sister Freda Dalton Mabe.

Rita is survived by her 2 loving sons Chris & David Morris. If love alone could have saved her, she would have never died….

Rita spent many years working for Pulaski Drugs & later at local CVS Drug Stores. During her career she made many friends who, along with dear friends, made early in her childhood, remained important people throughout her life. These friends were part of her chosen family along with “the girls” who always held a special place in her heart.

Rita was definitely a social being who cherished & thrived on good conversation. As serious (& proud though humble) of a person as she was, those who knew her well knew that she loved to laugh……be it a good joke or even sometimes a not so good one. Beyond the opportunity to visit with friends and family her other love was reading. She enjoyed nothing more than reading a good book or more often than not thumbing thru a magazine. Her interest in learning stayed with her throughout her life.

The pieces of my puzzle have all been placed

The puzzle of my life is now complete

My body no longer holds me & has set me free

To heaven my soul has gone

Don’t grieve for me for now I’m free

Per Rita’s request there will be no service. Interment will be held privately. Rita and family were taken care of by Norris Funeral Services, Pulaski Chapel.