River Turtles head for playoffs as Appy League season winds down

Staff Report

The Pulaski River Turtles clinched an Appalachian League playoff spot with their win last Sunday, and closed out the regular season Thursday night at home vs. Bluefield (see more on that game at www.pcpatriot.com).

As of Thursday morning, Pulaski (24-20) still trailed the first place and playoff-bound Danville Otterbots (24-19) by a half-game in the East Division.

How do the playoffs work?

Pulaski General Manager J.W. Martin explains it all here:

How the playoffs work:

The River Turtles will play in the East Division Championship Game on Friday night. This game will either be played in Danville or at Calfee Park. This will be determined by who finishes first in the East Division Standings at the conclusion of tonight’s regular season finale. If we play at Calfee Park Friday night, gates will open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch will be 7 p.m. To view the Appalachian League standings, click here: https://www.appyleague.com/pulaski/standings/.

If this game is played in Danville at Dan Daniel Memorial Park (302 River Park Dr., Danville, VA 24540), fans are encouraged to attend. First pitch will be scheduled for 7 p.m. In that case, tickets can be purchased here: https://www.appyleague.com/danville/tickets/single-game.

If the River Turtles win Friday, the Appalachian League Championship Game will be played at Calfee Park on Saturday. Gates would open at 4:30 p.m. and first pitch would be 6 p.m. If the River Turtles lose Friday night, our 2026 season is over.

(Saturday’s start time is subject to change based on weather forecast. Check the website for updates.)

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In the West Division, the Kingsport Axmen (25-21) have clinched a playoff spot and lead the West Division by a game over the Johnson City Doughboys (24-22). Still in contention for a playoff spot in the West is the Elizabethton River Riders (23-22).

The West’s playoff spots will also be decided after Thursday’s final regular season games.