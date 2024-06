The Pulaski River Turtles lost their first game of the young Appalachian League season Saturday, falling to the Bluefield Ridge Runners 12-11.

The River Turtles entered the contest with a 3-0 record after beating Bluefield on Friday night in their home opener, 9-6.

Pulaski hosts Bluefield again Sunday at 5:30 to close out the three-game series.