July 8, 1938

June 18, 2024

Robert Lee (Bobby) Turman passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, at Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford. He was born on July 8, 1938, in Pulaski and was the son of the late Edgar Lemon and Ruth Allison Turman. On September 4, 1960, at the Allisonia United Methodist Church in Allisonia, Pulaski County, he married the love of his life, his wife the late Diana Lee Dunnigan Turman.

Robert “Bobby” was a life-long resident of Pulaski County. He graduated from Dublin High School in 1955 and was drafted into the Army in 1961. He served from 1961 to 1963 in Fort Hood, Texas, where he earned the rank of Sergeant and was a squad leader. After he was discharged from the Army, he returned home and continued working with the Virginia Department of Transportation. He retired after 48 years of service. He was an active member of the Dublin United Methodist Church, a member of the American Legion Post 58 in Dublin, and a member of the Dublin Ruritan Club.

He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, brother Edgar (Butch) Turman, brother-in-law James (Jimmy) Dunnigan, brother-in-law Robert (Bobby) Dunnigan, and nephew Robert (Robbie) Dunnigan, Jr.

He is survived by many loving family members including sister and brother-in-law, Judy and David Coffman of Midlothian, VA, and their children, Jason and Alyson Coffman Pauley of Roanoke and Mitchell and Amy Coffman Smith and their son, Camden of Richmond; sister-in-law, Betty Martin Dunnigan and her children, Randy and Cherish Dunnigan and children, Chandler, Cooper, and Claire, and daughter-in-law, Angie Dunnigan and children, Zack, Shay, and Chase, all of Dublin; sister-in-law, Barbara Jarrells Turman of Allisonia and her children, Keith and Tina Turman and family of Radford and Brian Turman and children of Pulaski, and Misty Turman and children of Dublin; many cousins, church family, friends and caregivers at Commonwealth Senior Living in Radford.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 11:00 am at the Dublin United Methodist Church with Reverend Josh Kilbourne officiating. Interment will follow in the Highland Memory Gardens in Dublin. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 am prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Dublin United Methodist Church in his memory (PO Box 577, Dublin, VA 24084).

The Turman family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com